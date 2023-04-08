fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

බ්‍රිතාන්‍ය යුවලකගේ භාණ්ඩ සොරකම් කළ පුද්ගලයෙකුට වැඩ වරදී

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 8, 2023 10:09

බ්‍රිතාන්‍ය යුවලකගේ භාණ්ඩ සොරකම් කළ පුද්ගලයෙකුට වැඩ වරදී

Related Articles

බ්‍රිතාන්‍ය  ජාතික අඹුසැමි  යුවලකගේ විදෙස් ගමන් බලපත් දෙකක් , විදේශ මුදල්  ඇතුළු රුපියල් ලක්ෂ 40 කට ආසන්න වටිනාකමකින් යුත් භාණ්ඩ සොරකම් කල සැකකරුව පැමිණිල්ල ලැබී පැය 24 ක් ගතවන්නට මත්තෙන්  අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
මෙසේ අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන ඇත්තේ වස්කඩුව ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි 26  හැවිරිදි පුද්ගලයකු බව සඳහන්.
කළුතර උතුර පොලීසියේ ස්ථානාධිපති දමිත් ජයතිලක මහතාගේ මගපෙන්වීම යටතේ විශේෂ පොලිස් කණ්ඩායමක් යොදවා මෙම විශේෂ විමර්ශනය සිදු කරන ලදී.
සැකකාර පුද්ගලයා විදේශ මුදල් මාරු කිරීමට විවිධ ස්ථාන වලට ගොස් ඇති බවට පොලීසියට ලද තොරතුරක් මත සැකකරු අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමට හැකිවිය.
සැකකරුගෙන් කරන ලද ප්‍රශ්න කිරීමේදී වැටකෙය්යා පදුරක් අස්සේ සඟවා තිබූ විදෙස් ගමන් බලපත් දෙක, ව්සා බලපත්, බැංකු කාඩ්, කැමරාවක් සහ රන් සහ රිදී ආභරණ සොයාගත් බව පොලීසිය  පවසනවා.
සැකකරු තවත් පුද්ගලයකු සමග එක්ව බ්‍රිතාන්‍ය යුවලගේ මුදල් සහ භාණ්ඩ  බහාතිබූ සේප්පුව සොරකම් කර හිස් සේප්පුව මුහුදට විසිකර ඇති බවට ප්‍රකාශ ලබාදී තිබෙනවා.
අනෙක් සැකකරු ප්‍රදේශයේ විදේශිකයින්ට ජුවලරි භාණ්ඩ අලෙවි කරන වෙළද සැලක කාන්තාවකගෙන් ස්ටර්ලිං පවුම් මාරුකර ගෙන ප්‍රදේශයෙන් පලාගොස් සිටින බවත්,ඔහු සොයා පරීක්ෂණ අකණ්ඩව සිදුකරනවා.
සැකකරු අද දින කළුතර මහේස්ත්‍රාත් හමුවට ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමට නියමිතයි.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 8, 2023 10:09

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

කල්කටා නයිට් ඩයිඩර්ස් හා රොයල් චැලේන්ජස්  බැංගලෝ අතර තරගය අද

කල්කටා නයිට් ඩයිඩර්ස් හා රොයල් චැලේන්ජස්  බැංගලෝ අතර තරගය අද

වෙඩි තැබීමේ තරඟාවලියේ ශුරතාව නාවික හමුදාවට

වෙඩි තැබීමේ තරඟාවලියේ ශුරතාව නාවික හමුදාවට

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණික උපදේශන කමිටුවක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණික උපදේශන කමිටුවක්

ජාතික ඔරු පැදීමේ ශූරතාවලියේදී නාවික හමුදාවට ජයග්‍රහණ රැසක්

ජාතික ඔරු පැදීමේ ශූරතාවලියේදී නාවික හමුදාවට ජයග්‍රහණ රැසක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට සුපිරි ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට සුපිරි ජයක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.