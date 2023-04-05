fbpx

වෛද්‍යවරුන්ගේ දක්ෂකම නිසා 21 හැවිරිදි තරුණියට යළි දෑත හිමි වෙයි

ශරීරයෙන් වෙන්වි තිබියදී කෑගල්ල රෝහලට රැගෙන ආ අතක් ඊයේ මධ්‍යම රාත්‍රීයේදි පැය 4 ක ශල්‍යකර්මයකින් සාර්ථකව බද්ධ කල බව කෑගල්ල මහ රෝහලේ විශේඥ ශල්‍ය වෛද්‍ය ආනන්ද ජයවර්ධන මහතා පවසයි.
කෑගල්ල දීවල එරබුදුපිටිය ප්‍රදේශයේ ඥාති පවුල් දෙකක් අතර ඊයේ රාත‍්‍රී ඇතිවු  ගැටුමක් නිසා පුද්ගලයකු මන්නයකින් කෙටීම නිසා 21 හැවිරිදි තරුණියකගේ වම් අතේ පහල කොටස වෙන්වී තිබෙනවා.
අතේ වෙන්වු කොටස අයිස් යෙදූ කවරයක බහා තරුණියද සමගින් කෑගල්ල මහ රෝහලට ඇතුලත් කර ඇත.
ඒ සමගම ක්‍රියාත්මක වු කෑගල්ල මහ රෝහලේ විශේඥ ශල්‍ය වෛද්‍ය ආනන්ද ජයවර්ධන මහතා ඇතුළු වෛද්‍ය කණ්ඩායම් මෙම තරුණියගේ අත බද්ධ කිරීම ආරම්භ කර තිබෙනවා.
රාත‍්‍රී 9.00 පමණ ආරම්භ කල ශල්‍යකර්මය පැය හතරක පමණ කාලයකදි නිම කිරීමට හැකිවු බවත් ඒ සඳහා සහයක වෛද්‍යවරුන් නිර්වින්දන වෛද්‍යවරයා හෙද කාර්‍යමංඩලය මෙන්ම සෞඛ්‍ය සහයක කණ්ඩායම් හා ලේ බැංකුව විශාල සහයක් ලබා දුන් බව විශේඥ වෛද්‍ය ආනන්ද මහතා පවසයි.
සාර්ථකව ශල්‍ය කර්මය නිම කිරීමෙන් පසු රෝගී තරුණිය දැඩි සත්කාර ඒකකයට ඇතුලත් කළ අතර ඇයගේ තත්වය යහපත් අතට හැරෙමින් පවතින බවද වෛද්‍ය ආනන්ද ජයවර්ධන මහතා පැවසීය.
