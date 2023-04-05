fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

මහබැංකුව හෙල්ලූ රතන හිමිගේ නඩු තීන්දුව

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 5, 2023 15:52

මහබැංකුව හෙල්ලූ රතන හිමිගේ නඩු තීන්දුව

Related Articles

ශ්‍රී ලංකා  මහ බැංකු ව්‍යවස්ථා විරෝධී පනත ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණය හමුවේ පරාජය කළ බව පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රී පූජ්‍ය අතුරලියේ රතන හිමි පවසනවා.
 ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණය විසින් මහ බැංකු පනතේ වගන්ති රැසක් ව්‍යවස්ථා විරෝධී බව ප්‍රකාශ කර තිබෙන බවත්,
නන්දලාල් ගේ බලාපොරොත්තු බිඳ වැටුණු බවත්, තම පාර්ශව වල බලාපොරොත්තු ඉෂ්ට වූ බවත් අතුරලියේ රතන හිමියන් මාධ්‍ය හමුවක් කැඳවමින් ප්‍රකාශ කළා.
මෙහිදී වැඩිදුරටත් මාධ්‍ය හමුවේ අදහස් දැක්වූ රතන හිමියන් හිමියන් පැවසුවේ.
මූල්‍ය පාලනය තනි පුද්ගලයකුට ගේ අතට යෑම වැළැක් වුණා..
කතානායක වරයා මෙම ප්‍රකාශය පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේ දී හරියට කියවන්නෙ නැතුව ප්‍රකාශ කරල තියෙන්නෙ අවසාන වාක්‍ය පමණයි..
නැවත එය නිවැරදි කර පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ප්‍රකාශ කළ යුතුයි..
නන්දලාල් ගේ බලාපොරොත්තු බිඳ වැටුණා අපේ බලාපොරොත්තු ඉෂ්ට වුණා…
ඊයෙ කතානායකවරයාගෙන් කියවුනේ මේක සම්මත වුණ බවට මතයක් වගේ කතානායක දැනගන්න ඕනේ පනත ගැන..
මෙම පනතේ හානිකර බලපෑම් ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණය පිළිගෙන තිබෙනවා විශේෂ සැලකිල්ලකට එය භාජනය කර තිබෙනවා ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණය විසින්..
මේ පනතට එරෙහිව උදය ගම්මන්පිල විමල් වීරවංශ ඇතුළු කිහිප දෙනෙකුම කටයුතු කළා .
ඒ අයට ස්තුති කරන්න ඕනේ.
අපිට ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණයෙන් සාධාරණයක් ඉෂ්ඨ වුණා.
නන්දලාල්, ජනාධිපති කරන්න ගියේ නීතියට ව්‍යවස්ථාවට විරුද්ධ දෙයක්..
ගේම් ගහලා මූල්‍ය පාලනය කරන්න බැහැ කල්ලියකට.
ඒකට ඉඩ දෙන්න බෑ..
අපි ව්‍යවස්ථා විරෝධී පනත අධිකරණය ඉදිරිපිට පරාජය කලා..
ශ්‍රේෂ්ඨාධිකරණය විසින් පනතේ වගන්ති රැසක් ව්‍යවස්ථා විරෝධී බවට ප්‍රකාශ කරලා තියෙනවා.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 5, 2023 15:52

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණික උපදේශන කමිටුවක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණික උපදේශන කමිටුවක්

ජාතික ඔරු පැදීමේ ශූරතාවලියේදී නාවික හමුදාවට ජයග්‍රහණ රැසක්

ජාතික ඔරු පැදීමේ ශූරතාවලියේදී නාවික හමුදාවට ජයග්‍රහණ රැසක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට සුපිරි ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට සුපිරි ජයක්

නවසීලන්තයට ලකුණු 197ක ඉලක්කයක්

නවසීලන්තයට ලකුණු 197ක ඉලක්කයක්

කාසියේ වාසිය නවසීලන්තයට

කාසියේ වාසිය නවසීලන්තයට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.