fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

hasiniek
By hasiniek අප්‍රේල් 3, 2023 16:07

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

Related Articles

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකුව විසින් නිකුත් කරන දෛනික විනිමය අනුපාතිකයට අනුව ඩොලරයේ ගැනුම් මිල රු. 316.75ක් ලෙසත් විකුණුම් මිල රු. 334.20ක් ලෙසත් දැක්වෙනවා.

hasiniek
By hasiniek අප්‍රේල් 3, 2023 16:07

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණික උපදේශන කමිටුවක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණික උපදේශන කමිටුවක්

ජාතික ඔරු පැදීමේ ශූරතාවලියේදී නාවික හමුදාවට ජයග්‍රහණ රැසක්

ජාතික ඔරු පැදීමේ ශූරතාවලියේදී නාවික හමුදාවට ජයග්‍රහණ රැසක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට සුපිරි ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට සුපිරි ජයක්

නවසීලන්තයට ලකුණු 197ක ඉලක්කයක්

නවසීලන්තයට ලකුණු 197ක ඉලක්කයක්

කාසියේ වාසිය නවසීලන්තයට

කාසියේ වාසිය නවසීලන්තයට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.