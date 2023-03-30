අද මධ්‍යම රාත්‍රියේ සිට ක්‍රියාත්මක වන පරිදි සංශෝධනය වූ නව බස් ගාස්තු ලැයිස්තුව ප්‍රකාශයට

By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 30, 2023 05:45

අද මධ්‍යම රාත්‍රියේ සිට ක්‍රියාත්මක වන පරිදි සංශෝධනය වූ නව බස් ගාස්තු ලැයිස්තුව ප්‍රකාශයට පත්කර තිබෙනවා.

එම ලැයිස්තුව පහතින්…

 

