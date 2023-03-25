fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

අකුණු අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්‍ය පියවර ගන්න

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 25, 2023 06:00

අකුණු අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්‍ය පියවර ගන්න

Related Articles

බස්නාහිර, සබරගමුව, ඌව සහ වයඹ පළාත්වලත් මහනුවර, නුවරඑළිය, ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් සවස් කාලයේදී හෝ රාත්රී කාලයේදී ස්ථාන ස්වල්පයක වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇතිවේ.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි සමග ඇතිවිය හැකි තාවකාලික තද සුළං වලින් සහ අකුණු මඟින් සිදු වන අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්ය පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස ජනතාවගෙන් කාරුණිකව ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 25, 2023 06:00

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

සංක්‍රාන්ති ලිංගික කාන්තාවන්ට ලෝක මලල ක්‍රීඩා සම්මේලනයෙන් තහංචියක්

සංක්‍රාන්ති ලිංගික කාන්තාවන්ට ලෝක මලල ක්‍රීඩා සම්මේලනයෙන් තහංචියක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා නවසීලන්ත එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියේ පළමු දිනය අදයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා නවසීලන්ත එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියේ පළමු දිනය අදයි

රාජකීය විදුහලට කඩුලු 7ක ජයක්

රාජකීය විදුහලට කඩුලු 7ක ජයක්

2023 ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලිය ඔක්තෝබර් 05 ආරම්භ වීමට වැඩි ඉඩකඩක්

2023 ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලිය ඔක්තෝබර් 05 ආරම්භ වීමට වැඩි ඉඩකඩක්

මහනුවර ධර්මරාජ හා කිංස්වුඩ් විද්‍යාල අතර සුලෝහිත සංග්‍රාමය 24 සහ 25 දිනවලදී

මහනුවර ධර්මරාජ හා කිංස්වුඩ් විද්‍යාල අතර සුලෝහිත සංග්‍රාමය 24 සහ 25 දිනවලදී

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.