ව්‍යාපාරික වීසා යටතේ මෙරටට පැමිණි පූජක පවුලක් ජනතා විරෝධය හමුවේ හරවා යවයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 24, 2023 15:57

ව්‍යාපාරික වීසා යටතේ මෙරටට පැමිණි පූජක පවුලක් ජනතා විරෝධය හමුවේ හරවා යවයි

ඉන්දියාවේ සිට මෙරටට පැමිණ යාපනය ප්‍රදේශයේ ” ආශීර්වාද දේව මෙහෙයයන් ” සිදු කිරීමට සූදානම් වූ පූජකවරයෙකු ඇතුළු ඔහුගේ පවුලේ සාමාජිකයන් සිව් දෙනෙකුගෙන් යුතු  පිරිස වෙත , එම ප්‍රදේශයේ ජනතාවගෙන්  එල්ල වූ විරෝධතාව නිසා ආපසු ඉන්දියාවට හරවා යැවීමට ආගමන විගමන දෙපාර්තමේන්තු නිලධාරීන් 03, 24 දින පියවර ගෙන තිබේ.
පෝල් තිනකරන් ( Paul Dhinakaran ) නැමැති මෙම පූජකවරයා සමග ඔහුගේ බිරිඳ සහ දරු දෙදෙනා ඉකුත් 03, 15 දින කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ ඔස්සේ ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පැමිණ තිබේ.
ඉන්පසුව ඔවුන් 03, 23 දින  ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අභ්‍යන්තර ගුවන් ගමනක යෙදෙමින් රත්මලාන සිට පළාලි වෙත ගොස් ඇත්තේ “මනිපායි ” හී දී ආශීර්වාද මෙහෙයන් දෙකක් 03,24 දින සහ 03, 25 දින පැවැත්වීම සදහාය.
එහෙත් මේ පිළිබඳව ප්‍රදේශවාසී ජනතාව , පෝස්ටර් ප්‍රදේශය පුරා අළවමින් දැඩි විරෝධතාවක් දක්වා තිබේ.
මෙම පූජක පවුල ව්‍යාපාරික වීසා යටතේ ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පැමිණ තිබේ.
මේ පිළිබඳව අවධානය යොමු කළ ශ්‍රී ලංකා ආගමන විගමන දෙපාර්තමේන්තු නිලධාරීන් , ව්‍යාපාරික වීසා යටතේ පැමිණ ආගමික මෙහෙයන් පැවැත්වීම සහ ප්‍රදේශය පුරා මෙම ආශීර්වාද මෙහෙයන් සදහා ඇති වී පවතින ජනතා විරෝධතාවන් සැළකිල්ලට ගෙන , මෙම පිරිස ආපසු ඉන්දියාව බලා පිටත් කර හැරීමට පියවර ගෙන තිබේ.
ඒ අනුව මෙම පූජකවරුන් ඇතුළත් පවුලේ සාමාජිකයන් පිරිස 03, 24 දින පස්වරු 01.45 ට කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළෙන් , ඉන්දියාවේ චෙන්නායි නුවර බලා පිටත්ව යන  ශ්‍රී ලන්කන් ගුවන් සේවයේ යූ.එල්.- 127 දරන ගුවන් යානයෙන් පිටත් කර හැර තිබුණි.
