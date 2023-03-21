fbpx

රත්නපුර – පානදුර බස් රථයක් ගිනිගනී

රත්නපුර – පානදුර බස් රථයක් ගිනිගනී

අද (21) උදෑසන බොරලුගොඩ හන්දිය ආසන්නයේදී පෞද්ගලික බස් රථයක් හදිසියේම ගිනිගැනීමට ලක්ව තිබෙනවා.

එය රත්නපුර – පානදුර ධාවනය වන බස් රථයක් වන අතර මෙම සිදු වීමෙන් කිසිවෙකුටත් හානියක් සිදුව නැහැ.

