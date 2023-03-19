fbpx

ව්‍යාපාරික ස්ථානයකට හා නිවසකට අනවසරයෙන් විදුලිය ලබා ගත් දෙදෙනෙක් අත්ඩංගුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 19, 2023 15:26

ව්‍යාපාරික ස්ථානයකට හා නිවසකට අනවසරයෙන් විදුලිය ලබා ගැනීමේ  චෝදනාවක්  මත ඇලහැර ප්‍රදේශයේ නිකපිටිය බටුහේන යන ගම්මානවල පදිංචි පුද්ගලයන් දෙදෙනෙක් අත්ඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
කොළඹ විදුලිබලමණ්ඩලයේ හදිසි වැටලීම එකකයේ නිලධාරීන් කංඩායමක්  විසිනුයි මොවුන් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන ඇත්තේ.
අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් සැකකරුවන් නඩු පැවරිම සඳහා බකමුණ පොලීසිය වෙත බාරදී  තිබෙනවා.
බකමුණ පොලීසියේ පොලිස් සැරයන් 35958 තිලක් කුමාර මහතා විසින් සැකකරු වන්  දෙදෙනා  හිඟුරක්ගොඩ මහේස්ත්‍රාත් හමුවට ඉදිරිපත්කළ පසු එක් අයකුට රුපියල් ලක්ෂය  බැගින් ශරිර ඇප මත මුදාහැර ඇති  අතර, නැවත අප්‍රේල් මස 3  වෙනි දින බකමුණ සංචාරක මහේස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණයේ පෙනී සිටින
ලෙස සැකකරුවන් ට අධිකරණය විසින්  නියෝගකර තිබෙනවා.
