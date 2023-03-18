fbpx

 ලක්ෂ 80 ක හෙරොයින් මත්කුඩු සමඟ තීරෝද රථ රියදුරෙක් අත්අඩංගුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 18, 2023 10:15

 ලක්ෂ 80 ක  හෙරොයින් මත්කුඩු සමඟ තීරෝද රථ රියදුරෙක් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
ඩුබායි රටේ සැඟව සිට හංවැල්ල  ආපනශාලා හිමිකරු ඝාතනය ඇතුළු අපරාධ ගණනාවක්  මෙන්ම මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය ජාවාරම ද මේ වන මෙහෙයවන කන්නංගරගේ   ලලිත් කන්නන්ගර නැමැත්තාගේ මෙරට මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය ජාලය මෙහෙයවන  පුද්ගලයෙකු රුපියල් ලක්ෂ 80ක් පමණ වටිනා හොරයින්  මත්කුඩු සමඟ අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් බව බස්නාහිර පළාත් දකුණු දිසාව අපරාධ කොට්ඨාසය සඳහන් කරයි.
සැකකරු සමඟ හොරයින් මත්කුඩු ග්‍රෑම් 225 ක්  පොලිසිය භාරයට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
බස්නාහිර පළාත් දකුණු දිසාව අපරාධ කොට්ඨාසයට ගත තොරතුරු ලද තොරතුරකට අනුව  අතුරුගිරිය මුල්ලේගම ජනතා පොළ ප්‍රදේශයේ දී සැකකරු හොරයින් මත් කුඩු ග්‍රෑම් 100 ක් සමග අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන සිදු කළ දීර්ඝ ප්‍රශ්න කිරීමේ දී නිවෙස තුළ  බිස්කට් ටින් එකක් තුළ බහා සඟවා  තිබූ  තවත් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය ගෑම් 125 ක් සොයා ගැනීමට හැකි වූ බව පොලීසිය පවසනවා.
ත්‍රිරෝද රථ රියදුරකු ලෙස රැකියාව කරන බව හඟවා සැකකරු දීර්ඝකාලීන සිට  හෝමාගම අතුරුගිරිය කොට්ටාව වැනි ප්‍රදේශ වලට ප්‍රධාන සැකකරු ඩුබායි රටේ සිට ලබාදෙන උපදෙස් මත මත් ද්‍රව්‍ය බෙදා හැර ඇති බව විමර්ශනවලදී අනාවරණය වී යැයි පොලීසිය ප්‍රකාශ කරනවා.
40 හැවිරිදි සැකකරු හෝමාගම මහේස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණය වෙත ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමට නියමිතයි.
 බස්නාහිර පළාත් දකුණු දිශාව අපරාධ කොට්ඨාසය වැඩි දුර පරීක්ෂණ පවත්වනවා.
