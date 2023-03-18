නිල් මහා සටන නරඹන්න ගිය ජනපති

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 18, 2023 06:17

රාජකීය ශාන්ත තෝමස් නිල් මහා සටන ඊයේ එස් එස් සී ක්‍රීඩාංගනය දී පැවැත්වුණා..
මෙවර නිල් මහ සටන පැවැත්වුණේ 144 වෙනි වරටයි
මෙවර පැවැත්වෙන තරගයේ දී කොළඹ රාජකීය විද්යාලයේ ලසිත් මංචනායක ගේ නායකත්වයෙන් ක්‍රීඩා කළ අතර, ශාන්ත තෝමස් විද්‍යාලයේ නායකත්වය දරන්නේ රොමේෂ් මෙන්ඩිස් විසින්.
පෙර්දා දිනයේ ප්‍රථමයෙන් පන්දුවට පහරදුන් කොළඹ රාජකීය විද්‍යාලය ඊයේ කඩුලු 8ක් දැවී ලකුණු 326 ක් ලබා සාන්ත තෝමස් පිලට පන්දුවට පහර දීමට අවස්ථාව ලබා දුන්නා.
 ශාන්ත තෝමස් විද්‍යාලයට ඊයේ තේ පානය වන විට සියලු දෙනා දැවී ලබා ගැනීමට හැකිවූයේ ලකුණු 153ක් පමණයි.
නැවත රාජකීය කණ්ඩායම  පන්දුවට පහරදීම ආරම්භ කළා…
ඩී එස් සේනානායක අනුස්මරණ කුසලාන ලෙස..වාර්ෂිකව මෙම  ක්‍රිකට් තරඟය පැවැත්වෙන අතර, වර්තමාන ජනාධිපති, අගමැති, සහ විපක්ෂ නායක ,යන තිදෙනාම රාජකීය ආදි ශිෂ්‍යයන්  වීම ද විශේෂත්වයක්.
ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ  මහතාද ඊයේ පස්වරුවේ තරඟය නැරඹීමට එස් එස් සී ක්‍රීඩාංගනය ට වෙත පැමිණ සිටියා..
