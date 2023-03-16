fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

ලංකා සතොසින් සහන මිලට SPC අභ්‍යාස පොත්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 16, 2023 18:55

ලංකා සතොසින් සහන මිලට SPC අභ්‍යාස පොත්

Related Articles

රාජ්‍ය මුද්‍රණ සංස්ථාවේ නිෂ්පාදිත උසස් තත්ත්වයේ SPC අභ්‍යාස පොත් ඉතා සහනදායි මිලට සතොස ශාඛා මගින් ලබා ගත හැකි බව එම ආයතනය පවසනවා.

පොත් මිලදී ගත හැකි ශාඛා පහතින්.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 16, 2023 18:55

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට එරෙහි නවසීලන්ත සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට එරෙහි නවසීලන්ත සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

තේරීම් කමිටුවෙන් අසාධාරණයක් සිදුවූ බව ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු පිතිකරු උස්මාන් කියයි

තේරීම් කමිටුවෙන් අසාධාරණයක් සිදුවූ බව ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු පිතිකරු උස්මාන් කියයි

නවසීලන්තයට එරෙහි ටෙස්ට් තරඟය සඳහා ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායම සූදානම්

නවසීලන්තයට එරෙහි ටෙස්ට් තරඟය සඳහා ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායම සූදානම්

නවසීලන්තයට තියුණු ජයක්

නවසීලන්තයට තියුණු ජයක්

නවසීලන්තය ජයග්‍රහනයට ලකුණු 257 ක් පිටුපසින්

නවසීලන්තය ජයග්‍රහනයට ලකුණු 257 ක් පිටුපසින්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාවේදිනි අනෝමා රාජකරුණා දිවයිනට

සිනමාවේදිනි අනෝමා රාජකරුණා දිවයිනට

ඒරානන්ද හෙට්ටිආරච්චි මහතා රචනාකළ “මාධ්‍ය භූමිකාව” ග්‍රන්ථය එළිදැක්වෙයි

ඒරානන්ද හෙට්ටිආරච්චි මහතා රචනාකළ “මාධ්‍ය භූමිකාව” ග්‍රන්ථය එළිදැක්වෙයි

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.