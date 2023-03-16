fbpx

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට එරෙහි නවසීලන්ත සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 16, 2023 12:21

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට එරෙහි නවසීලන්ත සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සමඟ පැවැත්වෙන එක්දින තරගාවලිය සඳහා ක්‍රීඩකයින් 16 දෙනෙකුගෙන් සමන්විත නවසීලන්ත සංචිතය නම් කර තිබෙනවා.

නායකත්වය දරන්නේ ටොම් ලේතම්.

 

