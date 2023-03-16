fbpx

නිවාස දෙකක් බිඳ දේපළ සොරාගත් දෙදෙනෙක් අත්අඩංගුවට

නිවාස දෙකක් බිඳ දේපළ සොරාගත් දෙදෙනෙක් අත්අඩංගුවට

වැල්ලම්පිටිය පොලිස් වසමේ නිවාස දෙකක් බිඳ  රුපියල් ලක්ෂ දහයකට ආසන්න දේපළ සොරාගත්  පුද්ගලයන් දෙදෙනෙක්  අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් බව බස්නාහිර  පළාත් දකුණු දිසාව අපරාධ කොට්ඨාසය පවසනවා.
සැකකරුවන් දෙදෙනා අතර සොරබඩු ළඟ තබා ගත් පුද්ගලයා ද වන බව පොලීසිය සඳහන් කරයි.
එම සැකකරුවන් දෙදෙනාගෙන් සිදු කළ ප්‍රශ්න කිරීමේදී එම නිවාසවලින් සොරාගත්  ලැප්ටොප් පරිගණක පහක්, ගෑස් සිලින්ඩර හතරක් පොලිස් බාරයට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
ඉකුත් 3 වෙනි දින සහ 4 වෙනි දින   මෙන්න සොරකම් සිදුකර තිබූ අතර ඒ සම්බන්ධයෙන් බස්නාහිර පළාත් දකුණු දිසාව අපරාධ කොට්ඨාසයේ පොලිස් කොස්තාපල් (84762) කුමාර නිලධාරියාට ලද තොරතුරු කොට අනුව සොරකමට සෘජුවම සම්බන්ධ වූ ප්‍රධාන සැකකරු කොළොන්නාවේදී අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමෙන් අනතුරුව සිදු කළ දීර්ඝ ප්‍රශ්න කිරීමේ දී  සොරාගත් භාණ්ඩ කිහිපයක් ළඟ තබා ගත් සැකකරු ග්‍රෑන්ඩ්පාස් ප්‍රදේශයේ දී අත්අඩංගුවට අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමට හැකි වූ බව පොලීසිය පවසනවා.
එම අපරාධය සම්බන්ධයෙන් අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් ප්‍රධාන සැකකරු ට එරෙහිව අධිකරණ මගින් වරෙන්තු තුනක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙන  බවත් ඊට අමතරව වැල්ලම්පිටිය පොලිසියේ ලියාපදිංචි අපරාධකරුවෙකු බවත් පොලිස් නිළධාරියෙකු ප්‍රකාශ කළා.
සොරාගත් දේපළවලින් කොටසක් වත්තල සහ වැල්ලම්පිටිය ප්‍රදේශ වලට අඩු මුදලට විකුණා තිබියදී  සැකකරුවන්ගෙන් අනාවරණ වූ තොරතුරු අනුව සොයා ගැනිණි.
සැකකරුවන් දෙදෙනා අධිකරණ වෙත ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමට නියමිතයි.
බස්නාහිර පළාත් දකුණු දිසාව අපරාධ කොට්ඨාසය පරීක්ෂණ පවත්වයි
