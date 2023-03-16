මෝදර ධීවර වරාය ආසන්නයේ පිහිටි දුම්රිය හරස් මාර්ගය අද පෙරවරු 8 සිට වැසේ

By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 16, 2023 05:51

මෝදර ධීවර වරාය ආසන්නයේ පිහිටි දුම්රිය හරස් මාර්ගය අද පෙරවරු 8 සිට වැසේ.

 

