විසඳුම් නොලැබුණොත් වර්ජනය ගැන තවත් පියවරක් ගන්න පසුබට වෙන්නෙ නැහැ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 15, 2023 11:28

සාධාරණ විසඳුම් නොලැබෙන්නේ නම් වර්ජන ක්‍රියාමාර්ගය සම්බන්ධයෙන් තවත් පියවර ගැනීමට සිදු වන බව පූජ්‍ය උලපනේ සුමංගල ස්වාමීන්වහන්සේ ප්‍රකාශ කරනවා.

 

 

 

 

 

 

