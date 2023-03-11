ෂැංහයි නුවර සිට පැමිණි පළමු චීන සංචාරකයන් පිරිස ඊයේ රාත්‍රියේ දිවයිනට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 11, 2023 05:43

ෂැංහයි නුවර සිට පැමිණි පළමු චීන සංචාරකයන් පිරිස ඊයේ රාත්‍රියේ දිවයිනට

Related Articles

ලොව පුරා පැතිර ගිය කොරෝනා වසංගතයට පසුව චීනයේ ෂැංහයි නුවර සිට ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පැමිණි පළමු චීන සංචාරකයන් පිරිස ඊයේ රාත්‍රී කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ වෙත පැමිණියහ .
181 දෙනෙකුගෙන් සමන්විත මෙම චීන සංචාරකයන් පිරිස දින 07 ක කාලයක් ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ සංචාරය කිරීමට නියමිතයි .
ඔවුන් රාත්‍රී 06.51 ට චීනයේ ෂැංහයි නුවර සිට චයිනා ඊස්ටන් ගුවන් සේවයේ එම්.යූ.- 231 දරන ගුවන් යානයෙන් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබුණි .
ඔවුන් පිළිගැනීම සදහා විදේශ කටයුතු පිළිබඳ රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය තාරක බාලසූරිය , ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ චීන තානාපති චී ෂෙන් හොං ( Qi Zhen Hong ) , ශ්‍රී සංචාරක ප්‍රවර්ධන කාර්යාංශයේ උසස් නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් ද කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ පැමිණීමේ පර්යන්තය වෙත පැමිණ සිටියහ .
මෙතැන් සිට සෑම සතියක චීනයේ ෂැංහයි සහ කුංමිං ජාත්‍යන්තර ගුවන් තොටුපළ වල සිට ගුවන් ගමන් වාර 06 ක් චයිනා ඊස්ටන් ගුවන් සේවයේ ගුවන් යානා චීන සංචාරකයන් රැගෙන කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ වෙත පැමිණීමට නියමිතය .
මීට පෙර 03/01 වන දින   කොරෝනා වසංගතයෙන් පසුව  චීනයේ සිට ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පැමිණි පළමු සංචාරකයන් පිරිස වූ සංචාරකයන් 117 දෙනෙකු රැගෙන  චීනයේ ග්වැන්ෂෝ නුවර සිට ශ්‍රී ලන්කන් ගුවන් සේවයේ ගුවන් යානයක්  කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබුණි .
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 11, 2023 05:43