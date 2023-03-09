fbpx

රුපියලේ අගය තවදුරටත් ඉහළට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 9, 2023 15:06

ඇමෙරිකා ඩොලරයට සාපේක්ෂව රුපියලේ අගය අද දිනයේදී තවදුරටත් ඉහළ ගොස් තිබෙනවා.

මහ බැංකුව පවසන පරිදි අද දිනයේ එහි ගැණුම් මිල රුපියල් 307.36ක් වනවා.

විකුණුම් මිල සටහන් වන්නේ රුපියල් 325.51ක් ලෙසයි.

 

 

