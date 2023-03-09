fbpx

නැගෙනහිර සහ ඌව පළාත්වලත්, මාතලේ දිස්ත්‍රික්කයටත් සිහින් වැසි වාර කිහිපයක්

By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 9, 2023 06:03

නැගෙනහිර සහ ඌව පළාත්වලත් මාතලේ දිස්ත්රික්කයේත් සිහින් වැසි වාර කිහිපයක් ඇති වේ.
බස්නාහිර සහ සබරගමුව පළාත්වලත් ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් සවස් කාලයේදී හෝ රාත්රී කාලයේදී ස්ථාන ස්වල්පයක වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇති විය හැක.
උතුරු, උතුරු මැද සහ වයඹ පළාත්වලත් ත්රිකුණාමලය, හම්බන්තොට සහ මොණරාගල දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් විටින් විට හමන පැ.කි.මී. (40 -50) ක් පමණ වන තරමක් තද සුළං ඇති විය හැක.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි සමග ඇතිවිය හැකි තාවකාලික තද සුළං වලින් සහ අකුණු මඟින් සිදු වන අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්ය පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස ජනතාවගෙන් කාරුණිකව ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
