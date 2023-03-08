fbpx

තිරිඟු පිටි මිල පහතට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 8, 2023 15:03

තිරිඟු පිටි මිල පහතට

අද (08) සිට තිරිඟු පිටි මිල අඩු කිරීමට ප්‍රීමා සහ සෙරන්ඩිබ් සමාගම් තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා.

ඒ අනුව තිරිඟු පිටි කිලෝවක මිල රුපියල් 15කින් අඩු කෙරෙනු ඇති.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 8, 2023 15:03

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ජපන් ජාතිකයන් අතර ප්‍රවර්ධනය කිරීමේ වැඩසටහනක්

ක්ලිෆඩ් කුසලාන පිළිමලුන් පිටුදැකීමේ කාන්තා රග්බි ශූරතාවය නාවික හමුදාවට

ආසියානු රෝද පුටු ටෙනිස් ශූරතාවය දිනාගත් ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රීඩකයන් දිවයිනට

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා – ඉන්දියා 3 වන ටෙස්ට් තරඟයේ දෙවන දිනය අදයි

ගුවන් හමුදා පැපැදි සවාරිය ඇරඹෙයි

කොළඹ ජනමාධ්‍යවේදීන්ගේ සංගමය සංවිධාන කළ සුහද ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලිය රාජගිරියේදී

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාවේදිනි අනෝමා රාජකරුණා දිවයිනට

ඒරානන්ද හෙට්ටිආරච්චි මහතා රචනාකළ “මාධ්‍ය භූමිකාව” ග්‍රන්ථය එළිදැක්වෙයි

