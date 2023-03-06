fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

රූගත කිරීමක් අතරතුර අමිතාබ් බච්චන්ට අනතුරක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 6, 2023 15:19

රූගත කිරීමක් අතරතුර අමිතාබ් බච්චන්ට අනතුරක්

Related Articles

ඉන්දීය සුපිරි නළු අමිතාබ් බච්චන් හයිද්‍රාබාද් හි පැවති රූගත කිරීමක් අතරතුර තුවාල ලබා ඇති බව ඉන්දීය මාධ්‍ය වාර්තා කර තිබෙනවා

අමිතාබ් බච්චන් මේවන විට වෛද්‍ය ප්‍රතිකාර ලබා මුම්බායි හි පිහිටි නිවසේ විවේකීව කාලය ගත කරන බවයි වැඩිදුරටත් සඳහන් වන්නේ.

“The actor says, “And it needs to be told .. not be held .. In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..”

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 6, 2023 15:19

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

සාගල , බැංකු ප්‍රධානීන් හමුවෙයි

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

කෘෂිකර්මාන්තයට ඉංජිනේරුමය දැනුම

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

සිමෙන්තිවල ශක්තිය ඉහළ නැංවිය හැකි රසායනිකයක් සොයා ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ජපන් ජාතිකයන් අතර ප්‍රවර්ධනය කිරීමේ වැඩසටහනක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ජපන් ජාතිකයන් අතර ප්‍රවර්ධනය කිරීමේ වැඩසටහනක්

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ආසියානු රෝද පුටු ටෙනිස් ශූරතාවය දිනාගත් ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රීඩකයන් දිවයිනට

ආසියානු රෝද පුටු ටෙනිස් ශූරතාවය දිනාගත් ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රීඩකයන් දිවයිනට

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා – ඉන්දියා 3 වන ටෙස්ට් තරඟයේ දෙවන දිනය අදයි

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා – ඉන්දියා 3 වන ටෙස්ට් තරඟයේ දෙවන දිනය අදයි

ගුවන් හමුදා පැපැදි සවාරිය ඇරඹෙයි

ගුවන් හමුදා පැපැදි සවාරිය ඇරඹෙයි

කොළඹ ජනමාධ්‍යවේදීන්ගේ සංගමය සංවිධාන කළ සුහද ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලිය රාජගිරියේදී

කොළඹ ජනමාධ්‍යවේදීන්ගේ සංගමය සංවිධාන කළ සුහද ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලිය රාජගිරියේදී

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් නිලවරණය මැයි 20 වනදා

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් නිලවරණය මැයි 20 වනදා

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

“සුසුම්” එළිදකී

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාවේදිනි අනෝමා රාජකරුණා දිවයිනට

සිනමාවේදිනි අනෝමා රාජකරුණා දිවයිනට

ඒරානන්ද හෙට්ටිආරච්චි මහතා රචනාකළ “මාධ්‍ය භූමිකාව” ග්‍රන්ථය එළිදැක්වෙයි

ඒරානන්ද හෙට්ටිආරච්චි මහතා රචනාකළ “මාධ්‍ය භූමිකාව” ග්‍රන්ථය එළිදැක්වෙයි

හැරී කුමරු රචිත ස්පෙයාර් ග්‍රන්ථය ලෝක වාර්තාවක් පිහිටුවයි

හැරී කුමරු රචිත ස්පෙයාර් ග්‍රන්ථය ලෝක වාර්තාවක් පිහිටුවයි

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.