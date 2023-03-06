රූගත කිරීමක් අතරතුර අමිතාබ් බච්චන්ට අනතුරක්

ඉන්දීය සුපිරි නළු අමිතාබ් බච්චන් හයිද්‍රාබාද් හි පැවති රූගත කිරීමක් අතරතුර තුවාල ලබා ඇති බව ඉන්දීය මාධ්‍ය වාර්තා කර තිබෙනවා

අමිතාබ් බච්චන් මේවන විට වෛද්‍ය ප්‍රතිකාර ලබා මුම්බායි හි පිහිටි නිවසේ විවේකීව කාලය ගත කරන බවයි වැඩිදුරටත් සඳහන් වන්නේ.

“The actor says, “And it needs to be told .. not be held .. In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..”