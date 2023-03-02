2023 වසරේ පැමිණෙන ප්‍රථම චීන සංචාරකයන් පිරිස දිවයිනට

 චීන සංචාරකයන්ගේ පැමිණීම යළි ආරම්භ කරමින්  2023 වසරේ ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පැමිණෙන ප්‍රථම චීන  සංචාරකයන් පිරිස විශේෂ ශ්‍රී ලන්කන් ගුවන් යානයකින් ඊයේ  රාත්‍රී කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ වෙත පැමිණියහ .
චීන සංචාරකයන් 117 දෙනෙකු දින 07 ක ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ  සංචාරයක් සඳහා පැමිණ තිබුණි .
ඔවුන් ඊයේ  රාත්‍රී 11.10 ට චීනයේ ග්වැන්ෂෝ සිට ශ්‍රී ලන්කන් ගුවන් සේවයේ විශේෂ ගුවන් යානයක් වන U.L .- 1881 දරන ගුවන් යානයෙන් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබුණි .
මෙම පිරිස පිළිගැනීම සඳහා සංචාරක අමාත්‍ය හරීන් ප්‍රනාන්දු , විදේශ කටයුතු රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය තාරක බාලසූරිය ,ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ චීන තානාපති චී චන්ග් හොං ,සංචාරක ප්‍රවර්ධන කාර්යාංශයේ සභාපති චලක ගජබාහු , සීමාසහිත ගුවන් තොටුපළ සහ ගුවන් සේවා සමාගමේ සභාපති විශ්‍රාමික මේජර් ජනරාල් ජී.ඒ.චන්ද්‍රසිරි යන මහත්වරුන් ඇතුළු විශාල පිරිසක් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපළ වෙත පැමිණ සිටියහ .
එළඹෙන 04 දින සිට චීනය සහ ශ්‍රී ලංකාව අතර සතියකට ගුවන් ගමන් වාර 09 ක් බැගින්  ශ්‍රී ලන්කන් ගුවන් සේවය සහ චයිනා ඊස්ටන් ගුවන් සේවය විසින් ක්‍රියාත්මක කිරීමට නියමිත අතර එම ගුවන් යානා මගින් චීන සංචාරකයන් 5,000 ක් ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට ගෙන්වා ගැනීමට අපේක්ෂිතය .
