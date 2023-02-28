fbpx

පක්ෂ නායක රැස්වීමක් හෙට

පක්ෂ නායක රැස්වීමක් හෙට(01) දිනයේ පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේදී පැවැත්වීමට නියමිත බව වාර්තා වනවා.

එය පස්වරු 01.30ට ආරම්භ කිරීමටයි නියමිතව බවයි සඳහන් වන්නේ.

