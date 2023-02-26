මැතිවරණය කල් දැමීමට එරෙහිව NPP විරෝධතාව ඇරඹෙයි

By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 26, 2023 15:38

මැතිවරණය කල් දැමීමට එරෙහිව ජාතික ජනබලවේගය සංවිධානය කළ විරෝධතාව ආරම්භ වී තිබෙනවා.

මේ හේතුවෙන් නෙළුම් පොකුණ දෙස සිට ටවුන්හොල් දක්වා දැඩි රථවාහන තදබදයක්ද හටගෙන තිබෙනවා.

