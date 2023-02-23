fbpx

චීනයේ භූකම්පනයක්

ITN News Editor
පෙබරවාරි 23, 2023 10:22

චීනයේ භූකම්පනයක්

ටජිකිස්තානයේ, චීන දේශසීමා ආසන්නයේ රිච්ටර් මාපකයේ 6.8ක ප්රබල භූකම්පනයක් සිදුව තිබේ.
කෙසේවෙතත් අදාළ ප්රදේශය ජනතාවගෙන් තොර ප්රදේශයක් බව වාර්තා වේ.
භූකම්පනයෙන් විනාඩි 20කට පමණ පසු රිච්ටර් මාපාංක පහක පමණ පසු කම්පන තත්ත්වයක් ද වාර්තා වී තිබේ
