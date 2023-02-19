fbpx

ජල ගාස්තුත් ඉහළ යන ලකුණු

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 19, 2023 18:01

විදුලි බිල ඉහළ දැමීම හේතුවෙන් ජල බිල ද ඉහළ නැංවීමට සිදුවන බවද රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය ජීවන් තොණ්ඩමන් මහතා පවසනවා. මාතලේ නගර ශාලාවේ පැවති ජන හමුවකදී රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍යවරයා මේ බව සදහන් කළා.

 

 

 

 

 

