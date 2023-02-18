fbpx

වී කිලෝව රුපියල් 100 බැගින් මිලදීගන්න රජය තීන්දු කරලා තියෙන්නේ

වී කිලෝව රුපියල් 100 බැගින් මිලදීගන්න රජය තීන්දු කරලා තියෙන්නේ

වී මිලදී ගැනීම සදහා අවශ්‍ය ප්‍රතිපාදන සියලු දිස්ත්‍රික් ලේකම්වරුන් වෙත මේ වන විට නිකුත්කර ඇතිබව අමාත්‍ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා පවසනවා.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 18, 2023 17:34

