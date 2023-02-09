fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

සුමති සම්මාන 2023 වොටර්ස් එජ් පරිශ්‍රයේ දී

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 9, 2023 19:06

සුමති සම්මාන 2023 වොටර්ස් එජ් පරිශ්‍රයේ දී

Related Articles

පුංචි තිරයේ මහා කලා මංගල්‍යය සුමති සම්මාන 2023 වොටර්ස් එජ් පරිශ්‍රයේ දී මේ වන විට පැවැත්වෙනවා. අයි ටී එන් මාධ්‍යය ජාලයේ නිර්මාණකරුවන් රැසකට මේ වන විටත් සම්මාන හිමි වී තිබෙනවා.

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 9, 2023 19:06

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

පොළී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

පොළී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

චීනයේ යුආන් මුදල් ඒකකයේ අගය වාර්තාගත ලෙස පහළට

චීනයේ යුආන් මුදල් ඒකකයේ අගය වාර්තාගත ලෙස පහළට

ලංකා IOC සමාගම ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු ග්‍රීස් කම්හලේ වාණිජ මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

ලංකා IOC සමාගම ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු ග්‍රීස් කම්හලේ වාණිජ මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොල ඒකක 10000 සීමාව ඉක්මවා යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොල ඒකක 10000 සීමාව ඉක්මවා යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉන්දියා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා ටෙස්ට් තරඟයේ පළමු දිනය අදයි

ඉන්දියා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා ටෙස්ට් තරඟයේ පළමු දිනය අදයි

ආරොන් ෆින්ච් ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රිකට් පිටියෙන් සමු ගනියි

ආරොන් ෆින්ච් ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රිකට් පිටියෙන් සමු ගනියි

2023 ආසියානු කුසලාන සත්කාරකත්වය පාකිස්තානයට ලබාදීම ගැන අවසන් තීරණය මාර්තු මාසයේ

2023 ආසියානු කුසලාන සත්කාරකත්වය පාකිස්තානයට ලබාදීම ගැන අවසන් තීරණය මාර්තු මාසයේ

T20 ලෝක කුසලාන තරගාවලිය සඳහා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනෙන් පිටත්ව යයි

T20 ලෝක කුසලාන තරගාවලිය සඳහා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනෙන් පිටත්ව යයි

2ට 1ක් ලෙස තරඟාවලියේ ජය දකුණු අප්‍රිකාවට

2ට 1ක් ලෙස තරඟාවලියේ ජය දකුණු අප්‍රිකාවට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

ඉරාන චිත්‍රපට උළෙලක් කොළඹ දී හෙට ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාවේදිනි අනෝමා රාජකරුණා දිවයිනට

සිනමාවේදිනි අනෝමා රාජකරුණා දිවයිනට

ඒරානන්ද හෙට්ටිආරච්චි මහතා රචනාකළ “මාධ්‍ය භූමිකාව” ග්‍රන්ථය එළිදැක්වෙයි

ඒරානන්ද හෙට්ටිආරච්චි මහතා රචනාකළ “මාධ්‍ය භූමිකාව” ග්‍රන්ථය එළිදැක්වෙයි

හැරී කුමරු රචිත ස්පෙයාර් ග්‍රන්ථය ලෝක වාර්තාවක් පිහිටුවයි

හැරී කුමරු රචිත ස්පෙයාර් ග්‍රන්ථය ලෝක වාර්තාවක් පිහිටුවයි

විශ්‍රාමික හමුදා නිලධාරියෙකු වූ තිලක් පරණගම විසින් රචනා කළ “ඩෙස්ටිනි” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වෙයි

විශ්‍රාමික හමුදා නිලධාරියෙකු වූ තිලක් පරණගම විසින් රචනා කළ “ඩෙස්ටිනි” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වෙයි

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.