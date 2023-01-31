fbpx

මෛත්‍රී යළි ජනපති සටනට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 31, 2023 13:01

මෛත්‍රී යළි ජනපති සටනට

මීළග ජනාධිපතිවරණයට තමන් ඉදිරිපත් වන බව හිටපු ජනාධිපති මෛත්‍රීපාල සිරිසේන මහතා පවසනවා. ශ්‍රී ලංකා නිහදස් පක්ෂ මුලස්ථානයේ පැවති මාධ්‍ය හමුවකදීයි ඒ මහතා මේ බව සදහන් කලේ.

 

 

