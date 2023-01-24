fbpx

By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 24, 2023 13:14

ආනයන සහ අපනයන පාලන දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව සඳහා විද්‍යුත් බලපත්‍ර පද්ධතියක් හඳුන්වාදීමට අනුමැතිය

ආනයන සහ අපනයන පාලන දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව සඳහා විද්‍යුත් බලපත්‍ර පද්ධතියක් හඳුන්වාදීම සඳහා කැබිනට් අනුමැතිය හිමිව තිබෙනවා.

