ස්වාධීනව ඡන්දය ප්‍රකාශ කරන්න – පැෆරල්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 21, 2023 17:18

ස්වාධීනව ඡන්දය ප්‍රකාශ කරන්න – පැෆරල්

අපේක්ෂකයන් ලබා දෙන විවිධ දෑවලට රැවටීමෙන් තොරව ස්වාධීනව සිය ඡන්දය ප්‍රකාශ කරන්නැයි පැෆරල් සංවිධානය සදහන් කරනවා. පළාත් පාලන ආයතන ඡන්ද විමසීම සදහා නාමයෝජනා භාරදීම අද දහවල් 12 ට අවසන් කෙරුණා.

