මැතිවරණ වියදම් නියාමන පනත් කෙටුම්පත සම්මත වෙයි

මැතිවරණ වියදම් නියාමන පනත් කෙටුම්පත වැඩි ඡන්ද 61 කින් සංශෝධන සහිතව අද පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේදී සම්මත වුණා.

පනත් කෙටුම්පතට පක්ෂව ඡන්ද 97 ක් ලැබුණු අතර  විපක්ෂව ලැබුණේ ඡන්ද 36 ක් පමණයි.‍

