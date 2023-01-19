2022 වර්ෂයේ තෙවන පාසල් වාරයේ දෙවන අදියර හෙටින් අවසන්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 19, 2023 17:33

2022 වර්ෂයේ තෙවන පාසල් වාරයේ දෙවන අදියර හෙටින් අවසන්

Related Articles

2022 වර්ෂයේ රජයේ පාසල් හා රජයේ අනුමත පෞද්ගලික පාසල්වල (සිංහල හා දෙමළ පාසල්) තෙවන වාරයේ දෙවන අදියර 2023.01.20 වන දින අවසන් වන බව අධ්‍යාපන අමාත්‍යාංශය සඳහන් කරයි.‍
මුස්ලිම් පාසල් සඳහා තෙවන වාරයේ දෙවන අදියර 2023.02.06 සඳුදා දින අවසන් වන අතර සියලු ම පාසල්වල තෙවන වාරයේ තෙවන අදියර 2023.02.20 වන සදුදා දින ආරම්භ වේ.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 19, 2023 17:33