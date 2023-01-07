fbpx

බිත්තර ආනයනය කිරීමට ටෙන්ඩර් කැඳවයි

රජයේ විවිධ නීතිගත සංස්ථාව හරහා බිත්තර ආනයනය කිරීමට ටෙන්ඩර් කැදවීමේ කටයුතු සිදු කෙරෙන බව අමාත්‍ය නලින් ප්‍රනාන්දු මහතා පවසනවා.

කොළඹ අද පැවති මාධ්‍ය  හමුවකට එක්වෙමින් ඔහු මේ බව කියා සිටියා.

 

 

 

