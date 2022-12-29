ගොවීන්ට අවශ්‍ය පොහොර නියමිත වේලාවට

ITN News Editor
දෙසැම්බර් 29, 2022

පසුගිය කාලය තුළ වී ගොවීන්ට සිදු වු අපහසුතා මග හරවා ගනිමින් ගොවීන්ට අවශ්‍ය පොහොර නියමිත වේලාවට ලබා දීමට කටයුතු සලසා ඇති බව අමාත්‍ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා පවසනවා.

 

