fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

සෑම ආගමික ස්ථානයකටම සූර්යබල ඒකකයක් නොමිලේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 27, 2022 16:09

සෑම ආගමික ස්ථානයකටම සූර්යබල ඒකකයක් නොමිලේ

Related Articles

සෑම ආගමික ස්ථානයකටම සූර්යබල ඒකකයක් නොමිලේ ලබාදීමට කටයුතු කරන බව විදුලිබල හා බලශක්ති අමාත්‍ය කංචන විජේසේකර මහතා පවසනවා. කොළඹ අද පැවති මාධ්‍ය හමුවකදී ඒ මහතා මේ බව ප්‍රකාශ කළා.

 

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 27, 2022 16:09

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

පොළී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

පොළී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

චීනයේ යුආන් මුදල් ඒකකයේ අගය වාර්තාගත ලෙස පහළට

චීනයේ යුආන් මුදල් ඒකකයේ අගය වාර්තාගත ලෙස පහළට

ලංකා IOC සමාගම ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු ග්‍රීස් කම්හලේ වාණිජ මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

ලංකා IOC සමාගම ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු ග්‍රීස් කම්හලේ වාණිජ මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොල ඒකක 10000 සීමාව ඉක්මවා යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොල ඒකක 10000 සීමාව ඉක්මවා යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

රෝහිත් ෂර්මාට ශ්‍රී ලංකා තරගාවලිය අහිමිවීමේ අවදානමක්

රෝහිත් ෂර්මාට ශ්‍රී ලංකා තරගාවලිය අහිමිවීමේ අවදානමක්

ක්‍රීඩා ඇමතිගේ ගැසට් පත්‍ර සම්බන්ධයෙන් ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රීඩා සම්මේලනවලත් අවධානය

ක්‍රීඩා ඇමතිගේ ගැසට් පත්‍ර සම්බන්ධයෙන් ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රීඩා සම්මේලනවලත් අවධානය

තුන්වන වරටත් ලංකා ප්‍රීමියලීග් ශූරතාව ජැෆ්නා කිංග්ස් කණ්ඩායමට

තුන්වන වරටත් ලංකා ප්‍රීමියලීග් ශූරතාව ජැෆ්නා කිංග්ස් කණ්ඩායමට

දක්ෂතා දක්වන ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩකයන්ට ප්‍රාදේශීය මට්ටමින් සහයවීමේ වැඩපිළිවෙළක්

දක්ෂතා දක්වන ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩකයන්ට ප්‍රාදේශීය මට්ටමින් සහයවීමේ වැඩපිළිවෙළක්

පාපන්දු ලෝක ශූරතාව මෙසී ප්‍රමුඛ ආජන්ටිනාවට

පාපන්දු ලෝක ශූරතාව මෙසී ප්‍රමුඛ ආජන්ටිනාවට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

හැනෝයි සිනමා උළෙලේදී ශ්‍රී ලාංකික නළුවන් 7කට හොඳම නළුවා සම්මානය

හැනෝයි සිනමා උළෙලේදී ශ්‍රී ලාංකික නළුවන් 7කට හොඳම නළුවා සම්මානය

රොස්මන්ඩ් සේනාරත්නයන්ගේ ඇසි දිසි මාධ්‍ය චාරිකා ග්‍රන්ථය ජනගත කෙරේ

රොස්මන්ඩ් සේනාරත්නයන්ගේ ඇසි දිසි මාධ්‍ය චාරිකා ග්‍රන්ථය ජනගත කෙරේ

කුමාර තිරිමාදුර සහ සරත් කොතලාව රුසියාවේ දී හොඳම නළුවන් වෙයි

කුමාර තිරිමාදුර සහ සරත් කොතලාව රුසියාවේ දී හොඳම නළුවන් වෙයි

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.