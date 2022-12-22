නත්තල් සමය වෙනුවෙන් විශේෂ දුම්රිය ගමන්වාර 8 ක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 22, 2022 16:35

එළඹෙන නත්තල් සමය වෙනුවෙන් විශේෂ දුම්රිය ගමන්වාර 8 ක් ධාවනයට එක් කරන බව දුම්රිය නියෝජ්‍ය සාමාන්‍යාධිකාරී ගාමිනී සෙනෙවිරත්න මහතා පවසනවා.

 

 

 

