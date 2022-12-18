fbpx

කෙටි කෑම සහ කොත්තුවක මිළ රුපියල් 10.00කින් අඩු කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 18, 2022 12:32

කෙටි කෑම සහ කොත්තුවක මිළ රුපියල් 10.00කින් අඩුකිරීමට තීරණය කර ඇති බව ආපණශාලා හිමියන්ගේ සංගමයේ සභාපති අසේල සම්පත් මහතා පවසනවා.

 

පොළී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

චීනයේ යුආන් මුදල් ඒකකයේ අගය වාර්තාගත ලෙස පහළට

ලංකා IOC සමාගම ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු ග්‍රීස් කම්හලේ වාණිජ මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොල ඒකක 10000 සීමාව ඉක්මවා යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

රන් පදක්කම් 84ක් සමඟින් පදක්කම් 144ක් දිනූ මළල ක්‍රීඩා ප්‍රවීනයින් දිවයිනට

ලෝක කුසලාන පාපන්දු තරගාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරගය අද

ලෝක කුසලාන පාපන්දු තරගාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරගය හෙට

ඉන්දීය – බංග්ලාදේශ පළමු ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් තරගයේ තුන්වන දිනය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ නිලවරණය සඳහා නිලවරණ කමිටුවක්

හැනෝයි සිනමා උළෙලේදී ශ්‍රී ලාංකික නළුවන් 7කට හොඳම නළුවා සම්මානය

රොස්මන්ඩ් සේනාරත්නයන්ගේ ඇසි දිසි මාධ්‍ය චාරිකා ග්‍රන්ථය ජනගත කෙරේ

කුමාර තිරිමාදුර සහ සරත් කොතලාව රුසියාවේ දී හොඳම නළුවන් වෙයි

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

