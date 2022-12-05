fbpx

ලංකා සුදු ඩීසල් මිල රුපියල් 10 කින් අඩු කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 5, 2022 18:54

2022 දෙසැම්බර් මස 05 වන දින මධ්යම රාත්රී 12.00 සිට ලංකා සුදු ඩීසල් ලීටරයක් රුපියල් 10 කින් අඩු කෙරෙනු ඇත. ඒ අනුව ලංකා සුදු ඩීසල් ලීටරයක නව මිල රුපියල් 420ක් වේ

