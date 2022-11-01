fbpx

නොවැම්බර් 1, 2022

පවතින අයහපත් කාලගුණ තත්ත්වය සැළකිල්ලට ගනිමින් දිස්ත්‍රික් 8ක් සඳහා නායයෑම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමේ නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 1, 2022 17:04

