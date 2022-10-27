fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

පාසල් ළමුන් ඉලක්ක කරගෙන මත් විට අලෙවි කළ පලතුරු වෙළ‍‍ෙන්දෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 27, 2022 10:46

පාසල් ළමුන් ඉලක්ක කරගෙන මත් විට අලෙවි කළ පලතුරු වෙළ‍‍ෙන්දෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට

Related Articles

පාසල් ළමුන් ඉලක්ක කරගෙන දුම් කොළ මිශ්‍ර මාවා නමින් හඳුන්වන මත් විට අලෙවි කල   පානදුර එළුවිල හංදිය ප්‍රදේශයේ පලතුරු වෙළඳසැලක හිමිකරුවෙකු රුපියල් ලක්ෂයකට ආසන්න වටිනා මාවා මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය සමඟ අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් බව පානදුර වලාන දූෂණ මර්ධන ප්‍රහාරක ඒකකය පවසනවා.
සැකකරු වෙළඳසැල තුළ සඟවා තිබූ  මාවා මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය කීලෝ දහයකට ආසන්න  තොගයක් පොලිස් භාරයට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
පානදුර අවට  පාසල් සිසුන් මෙන්න අමතර පන්ති කරා යන සිසුන්ගෙන් සමහරක් දුම් කොළ මිශ්‍ර මාවා  විට වර්ගයට ඇබ්බැහිව සිටින අතර ඇතැම් සිසුන්  පන්තිය  තුල මත් ගතියෙන් හැසිරෙන  බවට  ලද රහසිගත තොරතුරක් අනුව වැටලීම  සිදු කර ඇත්තේ.
ඒ අනුව මෙම සැකකරු  පලතුරු වෙළෙඳ සැලක් පවත්වා ගෙන යන මුවාවෙන්  පාසල් සිසුන් සහ අමතර පංති යන සිසුන් ඉලක්ක කර ගෙන ඉටි  උර වල දමන ලද ගෑම් 25කින් යුත් මාවා මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය මුලක් රුපියල් 200 ක් වැනි මිලකට අලෙවි කරන බවට විමර්ශනවලදී වැඩිදුරටත්  අනාවරණය  වූ බව පොලිස්  නිලධාරියකු පැවැසීය.
පාසල් සිසුන් ,මෙන්න අමතර පංති  අධ්‍යාපනය ලබන සිසුන් මාවා නැමැති මෙම මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය මුව තුළ රඳවාගෙන  මත් ගතිය ලබාගැනීමට  සිටීමට පුරුද්දක් දක්වන බවත්  පොලිසිය පවසනවා.
සැකකාර පුද්ගලයා වයස අවුරුදු හතළිස් අටක් වන  දරුවන් සිටින විවාහකයෙකු බව පවසන පොලිසිය සැකකරු එම ප්‍රදේශයේම පදිංචිකරුවෙකු වන අතර පානදුර මහේස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණය වෙත ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමට නියමිතය්.
පානදුර  වලාන මධ්‍යම දුෂණ මර්ධන ප්‍රහාරක ඒකකය පරීක්ෂණ පවත්වයි.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 27, 2022 10:46

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

පොළී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

පොළී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

චීනයේ යුආන් මුදල් ඒකකයේ අගය වාර්තාගත ලෙස පහළට

චීනයේ යුආන් මුදල් ඒකකයේ අගය වාර්තාගත ලෙස පහළට

ලංකා IOC සමාගම ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු ග්‍රීස් කම්හලේ වාණිජ මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

ලංකා IOC සමාගම ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු ග්‍රීස් කම්හලේ වාණිජ මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොල ඒකක 10000 සීමාව ඉක්මවා යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොල ඒකක 10000 සීමාව ඉක්මවා යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

සමස්ත ලංකා පාසල් ටයිකොන්ඩෝ ශූරතාව ආඩිඅම්බලම ජාතික පාසලට

සමස්ත ලංකා පාසල් ටයිකොන්ඩෝ ශූරතාව ආඩිඅම්බලම ජාතික පාසලට

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට කඩුලු 7 ක ජයක්

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට කඩුලු 7 ක ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා තීරණාත්මක තරඟය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා තීරණාත්මක තරඟය අද

දකුණු අප්‍රිකාව සහ සිම්බාබ්වේ තරඟය නවතා දමයි

දකුණු අප්‍රිකාව සහ සිම්බාබ්වේ තරඟය නවතා දමයි

කෝලිගේ සුපිරි ඉනිමෙන් ඉන්දියාවට ජය

කෝලිගේ සුපිරි ඉනිමෙන් ඉන්දියාවට ජය

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

රොස්මන්ඩ් සේනාරත්නයන්ගේ ඇසි දිසි මාධ්‍ය චාරිකා ග්‍රන්ථය ජනගත කෙරේ

රොස්මන්ඩ් සේනාරත්නයන්ගේ ඇසි දිසි මාධ්‍ය චාරිකා ග්‍රන්ථය ජනගත කෙරේ

කුමාර තිරිමාදුර සහ සරත් කොතලාව රුසියාවේ දී හොඳම නළුවන් වෙයි

කුමාර තිරිමාදුර සහ සරත් කොතලාව රුසියාවේ දී හොඳම නළුවන් වෙයි

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

ඉන්දික වීරකෝන්ගේ “බුදුන් උපන් දේශය” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

ඉන්දික වීරකෝන්ගේ “බුදුන් උපන් දේශය” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.