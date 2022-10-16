fbpx

කරවල මිල පහළට

කරවල මිල ක්‍රමයෙන් පහළ බසිමින් පවතින බව පිටකොටුව කරවල ආනයනකරුවන්ගේ සංගමය පවසනවා. අද පැවැත්වුණු මාධ්‍ය හමුවකදී ඒ පිළිබද මෙලෙස අදහස් පළකෙරුණා.

 

 

 

