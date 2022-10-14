fbpx

ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට නායයෑමේ අනතුරු ඇඟවීම්

ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට නායයෑමේ අනතුරු ඇගවීම් මේ වන විට නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

අදාළ ප්‍රදේශවල ජනතාවට අවධානයෙන් පසුවන ලෙසයි ජාතික ගොඩනැගිලි පර්යේෂණ සංවිධානය දැනුම් දෙන්නේ.

