කිසිදු ප‍්‍රධාන ගංගාවක් ගංවතුර අවදානමක නැහැ

By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 14, 2022 10:24

මේ වන විට ගංගා හා ජලාශ ආශ්‍රිතව ගංවතුර තත්ත්වයක් නැති අතර ඉදිරියේදී වර්ෂාව තවත් වැඩිවුවහොත් ගංවතුර තත්ත්වයක් අපේක්ෂා කළ හැකි බව වාරිමාර්ග අධ්‍යක්ෂ එස් පී සී සුගීෂ්වර මහතා පවසනවා.

 

