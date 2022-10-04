fbpx

By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 4, 2022 18:42

පාන් මිල වැඩිකරන්නේ නැහැ

තිරිගුපිටි මිල ඊයේ දිනයේ සිට රුපියල් 13 කින් ඉහළ ගියද පාන් ඇතුළු බේකරි නීෂ්පාදනවල මිල ඉහළ දැමීමට තවමත් තීරණයක් ගෙන නොමැති බව සමස්ත ලංකා බේකරි හිමියන්ගේ සංගමය පවසනවා.

 

