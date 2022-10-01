fbpx

දුම්වැටියක මිල රුපියල් 5කින් ඉහළට

දුම්වැටියක මිල රුපියල් 5කින් ඉහළ දමා ඇතිබව වෙළෙද සංගම් ප්‍රකාශ කරනවා.

ඒ අනුව මේ වනවිට සිගරට් අලෙවිකෙරෙන්නේ වැඩිකළ නව මිල යටතේයි.

 

 

 

 

 

 

