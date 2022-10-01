fbpx

මහ කන්නයට අවශ්‍ය පොහොර ඇනවුම් කර ඇති බව කෘෂිකර්ම ඇමති කියයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 1, 2022 16:46

මහ කන්නයට අවශ්‍ය පොහොර ප්‍රමාණවත් හා නිසි කලට ලබාගත හැකි පරිදි ඇනවුම් කර ඇති බව කෘෂිකර්ම ඇමතිවරයා පවසයි.
මහ කන්නය සඳහා අවශ්‍ය පොහොර ප්‍රමාණවත් පරිදි නිසි කලට ලබාගත හැකි ලෙස ඇනවුම් කර ඇති බවත්, ඉදිරියේදී ඒවා වගා කටයුතු සඳහා ගොවීන්ට නිකුත් කෙරෙන බවත් කෘෂිකර්ම අමාත්‍ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා පවසයි.මහ කන්නයට අවශ්‍ය පොහොර සැපයුම පිළිබඳ සාකච්ඡාවක් කෘෂිකර්ම අමාත්‍ය මහින්ද අමරවීර, රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය මොහාන් ප්‍රියදර්ශන ද සිල්වා සහ ජනාධිපති ලේකම් සමන් ඒකනායක යන මහත්වරුන්ගේ ප්‍රධානත්වයෙන් 29 දා ජනාධිපති කාර්යාලයේ දී පැවැත්වුණු අතර එහිදී අමාත්‍යවරයා මේ බව සඳහන් කළේය.
මහ කන්නයේ වී ගොවිතැන සහ අනෙකුත් කෘෂිකාර්මික කටයුතු සඳහා අවශ්‍ය කාබනික සහ රසායනික පොහොර සැපයුම සම්බන්ධයෙන් මෙහිදී දීර්ඝ ලෙස සාකච්ඡා කෙරුණු අතර කිසිදු සැකයකින් තොරව ගොවීන්ට මහ කන්නයේ වගා කටයුතු ආරම්භ කළ හැකි බව අමාත්‍ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා වැඩිදුරටත් සඳහන් කළේය.
ජාතික ආහාර සුරක්ෂිතතාව පිළිබඳ ජනාධිපති ජ්‍යෙෂ්ඨ උපදේශක ආචාර්ය සුරේන් බටගොඩ, ජනාධිපති ජ්‍යෙෂ්ඨ ආර්ථික උපදේශක ආචාර්ය ආර්.එච්.එස්. සමරතුංග යන මහත්වරු සහ කෘෂිකර්ම අමාත්‍යාංශයේ ලේකම් ඇතුළු රාජ්‍ය නිලධාරීහු ද, ආසියානු සංවර්ධන බැංකුව, ලෝක බැංකුව සහ ඉන්දියානු ණය යෝජනා ක්‍රමය නියෝජනය කරමින් එහි නියෝජිතයෝ සහ ආහාර හා කෘෂිකර්ම සංවිධානයේ නිලධාරීහූ පිරිසක් මෙම සාකච්ඡාවට එක්ව සිටියහ.
