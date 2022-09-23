fbpx

සතොස අත්‍යවශ්‍ය භාණ්ඩ 05ක මිල අඩු කරයි

By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 23, 2022 16:46

අත්‍යවශ්‍ය පාරිභෝගික භාණ්ඩ 05ක මිල අඩුකිරීමට ලංකා සතොස පියවර ගෙන තිබෙනවා.එම මිල අඩුකිරීම සැප්තැම්බර් 30 වනදා දක්වා ක්‍රියාත්මකයි.

