උසස් පෙළ විභාගයේදී දිවයිනේ විශිෂ්ට කුසලතා දැක්වූ සිසු සිසුවියන් ඇගයීමට

2021 අ.පො.ස. (උ.පෙළ) විභාගයේ සමස්ත ලංකා මට්ටමෙන් එක් එක් විෂය ධාරාවලින් ප්රමුඛස්ථානය ලැබූ සිසු සිසුවියන් ඇගයීමේ විශේෂ වැඩසටහනක් අද දින ගරු අධ්යාපන අමාත්ය සුසිල් ප්රේමජයන්ත මැතිතුමාගේ ප්රධානත්වයෙන් අධ්යාපන අමාත්යාංශ ශ්රවණාගාරයේ දී පැවැත්විණි.
එහි දී එම සිසුන් ඇගයීමට ලක් කළ අතර ඔවුන්ගේ අධ්යාපන කටයුතු සඳහා අවශ්ය පරිගණක සහ මුල්ය ත්යාග ලබාදීම ද සිදු කරන ලදි.
මෙම කටයුත්ත සඳහා අධ්යාපන අමාත්යාංශය, ‘NDB’ බැංකුව, ‘E-wis’ ආයතනය අනුග්රහය ලබාදෙන ලදි. තව ද මෙම අවස්ථාවට සමගාමීව එම සිසුන් අධ්යාපනය ලැබූ පාසල් සඳහා සුහුරු පුවරු (Smart Bord) ලබාදීම ද සිදු විය.
මෙම අවස්ථාවට උසස් අධ්යාපන රාජ්ය අමාත්ය සුරේෂ් රාඝවන්, අධ්යාපන ලේකම් එම්. එන්. රණසිංහ, විභාග කොමසාරිස් ජනරාල් එල්. එම්. ඩී. ධර්මසේන, මහාචාර්ය ගුණපාල නානායක්කාර, ‘E-wis’ ආයතනයේ සභාපති සංජීව වික්රමනායක, NDB බැංකුවේ උපසභාපති සංජය පෙරේරා යන මහත්වරුන් සහ අදාළ පාසල්වල විදුහල්පතිවරුන් මෙන් ම ඇගයිම්ලාභී සිසු සිසුවියන්ගේ දෙමාපියෝ ද සහභාගි වූහ.
