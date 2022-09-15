fbpx

පාර්ලිමේන්තුව නැරඹීමට තිබූ සීමාවන් ලිහිල් කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 15, 2022 13:30

කොවිඩ් තත්ත්වය සහ ආරක්ෂක හේතුන් මත මෙතෙක් පැවති පාර්ලිමේන්තුව නැරඹීම සදහා පනවා තිබූ සීමාවන් ලිහිල් කිරීමේ අවශ්යතාව පිළිබඳව ද වේත්රධාරීවරයා විසින් කරන ලද යෝජනාවට පාර්ලිමේන්තු කටයුතු පිළිබඳ කාරක සභාවේ අනුමතිය ඊයේ (14) හිමිවී තිබේ.
මේ අනුව එහි මූලික පියවරක් ලෙස පාර්ලිමේන්තු රැස්වීම් නොමැති දිනවලදී පාසැල් ශිෂ්යයන් ඇතුළු පාර්ලිමේන්තුව නැරඹීමට ඉල්ලීම් සිදුකරන පාර්ශවයන්ට ඒ සදහා අවසර ලබා දීමට එකඟත්වය පළවී තිබේ.
ඒ් අනුව, පාර්ලිමේන්තු සංකීර්ණයට සහ ගැලරිවලට ඇතුළුවීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් දැනට ක්රියාත්මක කර ඇති සීමාවන් ලිහිල් කිරීම සහ 2022 සැප්තැම්බර් 20 වැනි දින සිට ක්රියාත්මක වන පරිදි පාසල් සිසුන්ට පාර්ලිමේන්තු සංකීර්ණය නැරඹීම සඳහා රැස්වීම් නොපැවැත්වෙන දිනවල පෙ.ව 9.30 සිට ප.ව 3.00 දක්වා (නිවාඩු දින හැර) අවසර ලබා දීම සිදු කරන බව පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේ වේත්රධාරී නරේන්ද්ර ප්රනාන්දු මහතා නිවේදනය කර සිටී.
පාසල් බලධාරීන් හට තම අයදුම්පත් වේත්රධාරි වෙත ලිපියක් මඟින්, ෆැක්ස් මඟින් (0112777473/ 0112777335) හෝ www.parliament.lk වෙබ් අඩවිය හරහා මාර්ගගතව අයදුම් කළ හැකිය.
විශ්වවිද්යාල ශිෂ්ය කණ්ඩායම්, රජයේ ලියාපදිංචි උසස් අධ්යාපන ආයතන සහ විදේශීය සංචාරකයින්ට ද මෙම පහසුකම ලබාගත හැකි බවද වේත්රධාරිවරයා වැඩිදුරටත් දන්වා සිටී.
